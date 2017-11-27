Via*newsarama
*we have got*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Full Preview. This 5-page preview brings the return of the Greatest Autobot Of All Time: Thunderclash to the story. While the Lost Light is now under treacherous Getaway command, it’s time for Thunderclash to decide what to do next.*One of the most loyal Autobots makes a hard decision. Transformers: Lost Light #11 James Roberts (w) Jack Lawrence (a & c) Success? The crew of the Lost Light, led by the mutinous Getaway, is now only weeks away from completing their quest. But such remarkable progress comes at a price. Just how » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Full Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...