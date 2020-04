Today, 08:29 PM #1 ssjgoku22 Alternator Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 982 Taking advantage of others







In these times that we're living in and people are still doing this shit. Pretty disgusting if you ask me. These are clearly in stock at stores, but because people are unable to shop much at all because of the virus, these idiots have to go out, purchase multiples and then scalp the hell out of them. Honestly...



It's a Canadian seller (not going to name them).



Yeah it sucks. Don't feed the scalpers. But more importantly, don't buy toys now if you are not in a financial position to do so. All these toys can wait until this is resolved, then stores will hold sales to get everyone buying stuff again.

I keep seeing posts by people in the US going on multiple location toy runs. Sit yer butts at home and enjoy what you have. This includes your existing toys and the people you share your life with. If not, we'll be like this for several more months.



Nothing like this surprises me. Shitty people being shitty. Stupid people being stupid.



But it makes me sigh, because in our efforts to protect those at risk and help those in need, we also have to protect people like this. Sometime fighting the course of natural selection has its downside.

SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!

