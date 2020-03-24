|
Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload Additional In-Hand Images ? C
Thanks to PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a new gallery of additional images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload*for your viewing pleasure. Overload finally gets a*completely new Leader class mold after the Legends class toy from 2009. Our first images
*only gave us a look at robot and alt mode, but now we have extra size comparison shots next to Studio Series Optimus Prime (in alt mode) and the rest of the ROTF Constructicons. While not as tall as many would have expected (he’s a just a bit taller than Studio Series Voyager Rampage), Overload looks » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload Additional In-Hand Images – Combiner Mode With The Constructicons
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
