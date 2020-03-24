Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload Additional In-Hand Images ? C
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,497
Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload Additional In-Hand Images ? C


Thanks to PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a new gallery of additional images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload*for your viewing pleasure. Overload finally gets a*completely new Leader class mold after the Legends class toy from 2009. Our first images*only gave us a look at robot and alt mode, but now we have extra size comparison shots next to Studio Series Optimus Prime (in alt mode) and the rest of the ROTF Constructicons. While not as tall as many would have expected (he’s a just a bit taller than Studio Series Voyager Rampage), Overload looks &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload Additional In-Hand Images – Combiner Mode With The Constructicons appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Voyager Class WFC-S25 Soundwave Siege War for Cybertron Mib
Transformers
MP-09B MP-9B Masterpiece Transformer Black Rodimus Convoy MP Takara Tomy
Transformers
DX9 D05 Chigurh (MP Astrotrain) Transformers Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique toys UT Y-01 Fuel Supply Provider G1 Octane MISB
Transformers
Lot of 7 Battle Beasts (G1 Transformers related) retro vintage action figures
Transformers
Transformers ReAction Wave 1 Figure Set Megatron Optimus Soundwave Lot Super7 G1
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex, Loose, with upgrades
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.