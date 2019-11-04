Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,728

Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SirPwntALot*for sharing in our boards images of his sighting of the new*Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys. These are small and cute super deformed style toys based on the Evergreen/Cyberverse design. There are six characters available: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Sounwave (with Laserbeak), Starscream and Megatron. Each non-transformable toys comes in pieces inside a bag for you to assembly. As we can see, it’s a main plastic torso with cardboard legs and arms and interchangeable faces. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SirPwntALot*for sharing in our boards images of his sighting of the new*Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys. These are small and cute super deformed style toys based on the Evergreen/Cyberverse design. There are six characters available: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Sounwave (with Laserbeak), Starscream and Megatron. Each non-transformable toys comes in pieces inside a bag for you to assembly. As we can see, it's a main plastic torso with cardboard legs and arms and interchangeable faces.





