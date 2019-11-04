Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,728
Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SirPwntALot*for sharing in our boards images of his sighting of the new*Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys. These are small and cute super deformed style toys based on the Evergreen/Cyberverse design. There are six characters available: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Sounwave (with Laserbeak), Starscream and Megatron. Each non-transformable toys comes in pieces inside a bag for you to assembly. As we can see, it’s a main plastic torso with cardboard legs and arms and interchangeable faces. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #2
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,346
Re: Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys
What's with the legs?
joshimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Taiwan Robot Toy 1980s Vintage Tri-ogya. Daioja
Transformers
Transformers Legend Trypticon LG-43
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ,Springer, Whirl And Red Alert
Transformers
TFCon DC Exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS01P Pharaoh SOLD OUT
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.