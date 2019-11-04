|
Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SirPwntALot*for sharing in our boards images of his sighting of the new*Transformers Wendys Kids Meal Toys. These are small and cute super deformed style toys based on the Evergreen/Cyberverse design. There are six characters available: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Sounwave (with Laserbeak), Starscream and Megatron. Each non-transformable toys comes in pieces inside a bag for you to assembly. As we can see, it’s a main plastic torso with cardboard legs and arms and interchangeable faces. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
