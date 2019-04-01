Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,462

Transformers Bumblebee x TFW2005 4k UHD Prize Pack Giveaway



Paramount and TFW2005 are teaming up to give away a Bumblebee Movie themed prize pack to celebrate the movie hitting physical formats today! Included in the pack is a Bumblebee hat, bag, hoodie and a copy of the Bumblebee movie on 4k UHD Blu-Ray (with regular Blu-Ray and Digital included). All you have to do is enter using the form below and you’ll have a chance to win! If you want to increase your chances, you can perform the extra steps each day. The contest will close on Sunday April 7th and we will announce the randomly chosen winner on



The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



