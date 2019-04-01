Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Bumblebee x TFW2005 4k UHD Prize Pack Giveaway


Paramount and TFW2005 are teaming up to give away a Bumblebee Movie themed prize pack to celebrate the movie hitting physical formats today! Included in the pack is a Bumblebee hat, bag, hoodie and a copy of the Bumblebee movie on 4k UHD Blu-Ray (with regular Blu-Ray and Digital included). All you have to do is enter using the form below and you’ll have a chance to win! If you want to increase your chances, you can perform the extra steps each day. The contest will close on Sunday April 7th and we will announce the randomly chosen winner on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Bumblebee x TFW2005 4k UHD Prize Pack Giveaway appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



