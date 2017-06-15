|
Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot ? IMAX 3D
A brand new TV Spot for Transformers: The Last Knight has surfaced today (we’ve lost count, honestly) and it features Nitro Zeus in action. The spot’s primary message is to watch experience the movie in IMAX 3D. Check it out below: (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Transformers in IMAX 3D
With 98% of Transformers filmed on IMAX cameras, you wont believe what meets the eye. Posted by IMAX
on Thursday, June 15, 2017
Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot – IMAX 3D
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
