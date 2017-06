First In-Package Look AT Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Dragonstorm, 1-Step Sco

Several new Transformers: The Last Knight related toys have been put on shelves in Manila (Toy Kingdom, Makati). We are not only getting our first in-package look at new toys (Legion Dragonstorm, 1-Step Drift) but also our first ever look at 1-Step Cyberfire Scorn. Additionally, we are getting a proper look at 1-Step Cyberfire Cogman which was first leaked through Weibo . List of figures spotted: Legion Class Dragonstorm Legion Class Autobot Hound 1-Step Cyberfire Scorn 1-Step Cyberfire Drift 1-Step Autobot Hound Legion Class Megatron 1-Step *Megatron 1-Step Grimlock Check out the images, after the jump.