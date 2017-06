New Transformers: The Last Knight Commercial Features Megatron, Mohawk And Dreadbot

A brand new commercial for Transformers: The Last Knight highlights a part of the Decepticon squad featuring Megatron, Mowhawk and Dreadbot. This is the first time we are hearing Mohawk speak as well as the first appearance of Dreadbot since his debut right here at TFW2005 . The video features a scene extracted from the movie and therefore can be considered as SPOILERS!The post New Transformers: The Last Knight Commercial Features Megatron, Mohawk And Dreadbot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM