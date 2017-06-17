|
Mark Wahlberg To Exit The Transformers Live Action Movie Series
Digital Spy is reporting an interview by actor Mark Wahlberg where he spoke about his role in the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. Speaking during The Graham Norton Show
, the actor stated that Transformers: The Last Knight is his last Transformers movie. “It’s the last one so I get my life back!”* Wahlberg also told in his interview on Friday that he spent “five months” getting in prime physical condition for The Last Knight, only to be saddled with a haircut that he absolutely hated. “The long hair is the worst thing ever,” he joked. “I look like my » Continue Reading.
