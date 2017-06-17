|
Director Michael Bay Confirms Stepping Away From Transformers Live Action Movies
Speaking to Fandango, director Michael Bay*reiterated that Transformers: The Last Knight is his last Transformers movie. “These movies that I’ve done, they are massive movies. They take a lot out of you,” Bay said when we asked if he was finally — for real, this time — stepping away from the Transformers franchise. “I’ve done it enough, and I’ve had a great time doing it. I’m going out with a bang on this one, and I feel like you gotta go out while you’re ahead, you know. I think I’ve had a good run, and I’ve got a lot of » Continue Reading.
