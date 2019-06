Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy To Include A Beast Wars II Artem

The recently revealed Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy at Tokyo Toy Show has not shown any extra accessories so far. A small scan from the last Figure King Magazine shows a clear shot at a Beast Wars II Artemis Figurine that may be included as part of Lio Convoy extra accessories. For those unfamiliar with this character, she was a regular character from the Japanese Beast Wars II series, which is where Lio Convoy was one of the main protagonists. She's a robotic teen girl who was like a sentinel of Planet Gaia, watching over the planet from the moon.