Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy To Include A Beast Wars II Artem
The recently revealed Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy
*at Tokyo Toy Show has not shown any extra accessories so far. A small scan from the last Figure King Magazine shows a clear shot at a*Beast Wars II Artemis Figurine*that may be included as part of Lio Convoy extra accessories. For those unfamiliar with this character, she was a regular character from the Japanese Beast Wars II series, which is where Lio Convoy was one of the main protagonists. She’s a robotic teen girl who was like a sentinel of Planet Gaia, watching over the planet from the moon. The figurine looks » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.