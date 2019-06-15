Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy To Include A Beast Wars II Artem
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,921
Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy To Include A Beast Wars II Artem


The recently revealed Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy*at Tokyo Toy Show has not shown any extra accessories so far. A small scan from the last Figure King Magazine shows a clear shot at a*Beast Wars II Artemis Figurine*that may be included as part of Lio Convoy extra accessories. For those unfamiliar with this character, she was a regular character from the Japanese Beast Wars II series, which is where Lio Convoy was one of the main protagonists. She’s a robotic teen girl who was like a sentinel of Planet Gaia, watching over the planet from the moon. The figurine looks &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy To Include A Beast Wars II Artemis Figurine appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Monsterbot Grotusque
Transformers
MRTM-13 Lightning/Thundercracker. Maketoys Transformers Sealed NEW
Transformers
Takara Transformers / Super Link Superion SC 26 ? MISB
Transformers
Lot of 17 Vintage 1980's TRANSFORMERS Toys Dinosaurs, Bugs, Animals
Transformers
Transformers Xtransbots Mini Master Series Warrior Staxx
Transformers
G1 jetfire Pre Transformers Macross Valkyrie
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 33 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Planes, Helicopters

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.