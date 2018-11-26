Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:46 PM
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,473
Transformers sale just in time for christmas.
Here is a list of items available
Shipping is extra $17-$25 dependant on where you are in canada and US.
All items have shelf wear.
Studio Series
Starscream $25
Thundercracker $25
Walmart G1 reissue
Starscream $50 box is not the greatest but figure is mint.
Hotrod $40
TLK
Bumblebee $20
Cogman $25
pOTp
Battleslash/roadtrap $15
Mpm series
Mpm 03 $65
Mpm 05 $85
Mpm 07 $90
Im willing to give discounts on multiple purchase items.
Please feel free to ask questions
Accept paypal send as gift or add 4% for fees.
EMT is accepted no fees.
Local cash
Have a look
Can provide additional pics.
No offer refused within reason so hit me up.
Please have a look
