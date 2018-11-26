Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,555

Make Toy, via their Facebook account, have shared a nice gallery of their Make Toys Cross Dimension MTCD01P – Striker Manus (Premium). As you should imagine, this is a new redeco of Striker Manus (Optimus Prime) but with a really impressive and shiny metallic finishing that we are sure will please your optics. You can already pre-oder this new release via our sponsors below for around $90 and expected for release on January 2019.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



