Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,870

Siege Wave 5 Voyager Apeface Spotted at US Retail



Attention Siege collectors! 2005 Boards members T-Hybrid and GoLion*are giving us the heads up that the new*Siege Wave 5 Voyager Apeface has been spotted at US Retail. The latest rendition of G1 Horrorcon Apeface was spotted at Target in Eagan,*Minnesota by T-Hybrid while GoLion found Apeface at Target in Fairlake, Virginia. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Attention Siege collectors! 2005 Boards members T-Hybrid and GoLion*are giving us the heads up that the new*Siege Wave 5 Voyager Apeface has been spotted at US Retail. The latest rendition of G1 Horrorcon Apeface was spotted at Target in Eagan,*Minnesota by T-Hybrid while GoLion found Apeface at Target in Fairlake, Virginia. Happy hunting!The post Siege Wave 5 Voyager Apeface Spotted at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.