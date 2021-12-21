Yessss! The tradition continues, with Beast Wars Megatron voice actor David Kaye sharing his Christmas message a few days after being a part of fellow Beast Wars Optimus Primal voice actor Garry Chalk’s
annual Primal Parodies carol video. Play the clip below, best wishes to all during this holiday season and be sure to join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
