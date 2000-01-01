Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Need some advice.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:43 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,142
Need some advice.
Recently I got a MISB Korean BWN Longrack vs Guildart set off ebay, but I found that it didn't have the little plastic envelope that has the instructions and catalog in the box. So I contacted the seller to let them know.

Their first response was clearly a misunderstanding, they said that there wouldn't be any English instructions in it since it's Korean (as is the seller). I replied that I understood that, but that not what I meant; it's missing the instructions all together. They said they'd check to see if it was supposed to have instructions and get back to me ( I know it does cuz in the meantime my Break vs Dead End set arrived and it has them).

They got back to me yesterday; yes there are supposed to be instructions, here are some pictures of them.

I get the feeling they think that was all I needed. this was my reply to them today: "Yes, those look like the right instructions.
So what are we going to do about this? I paid a lot of money for an item that was listed as 100% brand new, which to me means that it should be complete with everything it's supposed to come with, and that includes all the paperwork, the stuff like the instructions and the fold out catalogs.
Like I said, those pictures look like the right instructions, but pictures don't really fix my problem. I probably could've found pictures of the instructions if I cared to look for them. I paid for a new, complete item, and I didn't get it.
I don't want to return the items, I don't want a refund, I want everything that I paid for that was supposed to come with the figure set. And that includes everything that comes in that little plastic envelope; the two sets of instructions and the toy catalog."

They have 5 more of these same sets for sale. I don't think it would be too hard to send me what I need and then just sell one set as "missing instructions", maybe knock a couple bucks off of the price. It's not like these things are flying off the shelves. I've had a BWN search saved on my eBay page for years and these have always been there.

Do you think I'm out of line wanting them to make good on this?
__________________
READ MY FEEDBACK
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Shockwave 75 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:23 PM   #2
optimusb39
Classic
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,333
Re: Need some advice.
Was it misb? If so it may not have been malicious on their end. It may just have been a badly packaged item oriinally. Obviously they couldn't open it to check contents and still sell as misb. The fact that they sent scans of the instructions is helpful of them to try to correct. Ultimately they should say hey sorry heres a little money back but beyond that there's not much they can do. You may be able to talk them into an exchange but you should have them open the other one to verify contents.
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
re-issue KO of 1984 Transformers OPTIMUS PRIME in sealed box
Transformers
Vintage Skyfire / Jetfire G1 Transformer
Transformers
Transformers Titan Class Metroplex NIB
Transformers
Transformers G1 e-Hobby Shattered Glass BLASTER + Encore 22 TWINCAST
Transformers
Transformers G1 e-Hobby Shattered Glass SOUNDWAVE + Encore 21 SOUNDBLASTER
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.