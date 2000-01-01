Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,142

Need some advice. Recently I got a MISB Korean BWN Longrack vs Guildart set off ebay, but I found that it didn't have the little plastic envelope that has the instructions and catalog in the box. So I contacted the seller to let them know.



Their first response was clearly a misunderstanding, they said that there wouldn't be any English instructions in it since it's Korean (as is the seller). I replied that I understood that, but that not what I meant; it's missing the instructions all together. They said they'd check to see if it was supposed to have instructions and get back to me ( I know it does cuz in the meantime my Break vs Dead End set arrived and it has them).



They got back to me yesterday; yes there are supposed to be instructions, here are some pictures of them.



I get the feeling they think that was all I needed. this was my reply to them today: "Yes, those look like the right instructions.

So what are we going to do about this? I paid a lot of money for an item that was listed as 100% brand new, which to me means that it should be complete with everything it's supposed to come with, and that includes all the paperwork, the stuff like the instructions and the fold out catalogs.

Like I said, those pictures look like the right instructions, but pictures don't really fix my problem. I probably could've found pictures of the instructions if I cared to look for them. I paid for a new, complete item, and I didn't get it.

I don't want to return the items, I don't want a refund, I want everything that I paid for that was supposed to come with the figure set. And that includes everything that comes in that little plastic envelope; the two sets of instructions and the toy catalog."



They have 5 more of these same sets for sale. I don't think it would be too hard to send me what I need and then just sell one set as "missing instructions", maybe knock a couple bucks off of the price. It's not like these things are flying off the shelves. I've had a BWN search saved on my eBay page for years and these have always been there.



Do you think I'm out of line wanting them to make good on this?

