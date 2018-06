Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 Spotted At Chilean Retail

Thanks to a report via Transformers Chile Facebook Group *we can report that*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3*has been Spotted At Chilean Retail. Prime Masters Wave 2 consisting of*Megatronus with*Bomb-Burst armor, Quintus Prime with*Bludgeon armor, and Solus Prime with Octopunch armor. They were found at*Ripley store in Paseo Ahumada, Santiago. Each Prime Master was sold for*4990 Chilean Pesos ($7.8 approximately). It's an unexpected surprise to see these toys, since Prime Masters Wave 2 haven't been seen before. Anyway, happy hunting to all Chilean fans!