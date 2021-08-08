Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H27T David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) Clear Version Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,775
Newage H27T David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) Clear Version Images


Third party company*Newage Toys*have revealed, via their*Facebook*account, images of their new H27T David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) clear version. This is a special clear plastic release of Newage’s*H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime). All weapons and extra parts (except the Matrix) are now molded in clear plastic, even the trailer and Roller. A very nice addition to the rest of H27 David variants. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on these new Legends scale figures on the 2005 Boards!

The post Newage H27T David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) Clear Version Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Optimus Primal Complete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Fuzor Sky Shadow Dragonfly Lizard Complete
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers Pretender SKY HIGH HELMET part Nice!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Starscream Action Figure
Transformers
Vintage G1 1980-1982 Hasbro Optimus Prime
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Groundbreaker With Belt
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS WFC-GS25 TRANSMUTATE EXCLUSIVE.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.