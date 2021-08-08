Third party company*Newage Toys*have revealed, via their*Facebook*account,
images of their new H27T David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) clear version. This is a special clear plastic release of Newage’s*H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime)
. All weapons and extra parts (except the Matrix) are now molded in clear plastic, even the trailer and Roller. A very nice addition to the rest of H27 David variants.
See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on these new Legends scale figures on the 2005 Boards!
.
