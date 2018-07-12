|
Rumor: Possible Takara Tomy Masterpiece Movie, Studio Series & Bumblebee Movie Toys L
*have shared a new*Possible Takara Tomy Masterpiece Movie, Studio Series & Bumblebee Movie Toys Listings*with very interesting possibilities for the upcoming figures. While Loopaza Mega Store have proved to be a reliable source for this listings in the past, take it with a grain of salt until we get official information. Some of the items still have no proper names or full descriptions, but here we go: *Masterpiece Movie MPM-6 and MPM-7, both still named “unknown character” on the listing but fans should noticed that MPM-6 is Ironhide. *MPM-6 is listed for 15000 yen ($133.38) » Continue Reading.
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN