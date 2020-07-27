Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: F.J. DeSanto Shares Concept Art


With chapter 1 under way, Executive Producer F.J. DeSanto shared War For Cybertron concept art &#38; commentary about that and the next two chapters with SYFY Wire. “We looked at things like [Generation 1], how do we pay homage to that visually? We looked at Bumblebee, the opening scene of Bumblebee, to get the tone of Cybertron – the flavor of it,” DeSanto said, “I come from anime fandom  I loved Macross, Yamato, Gatchaman as a kid, so references like that would often come up in conversation with the team in Japan.” “What I’m excited about is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: F.J. DeSanto Shares Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



