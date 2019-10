Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS-56 Shockwave In-Hand Images

Via Instagram user Capcomkai *we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS-56 Shockwave In-Hand Images. This is our new incarnation of Dark Of The Moon Shockwave*with an improved movie-accurate design and a very impressive finishing. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the paint applications on this mold. This time, Shockwave is sold as a Leader Class mold *and he will include Wheelie, Brains and a parachuting NEST soldier figurines. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS-56 Shockwave In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM