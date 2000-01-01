Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:11 AM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 1
HUN-GURR & Elita-1 now on TRU.CA!


This is for all the people who did not get a chance to get them before.


Elita-1
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138351426


Hun-Gurrr
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138351436


Don't forget your Hasbro summer savings coupons!
http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...ro_SSSP_060118




Collectingtoys
Re: HUN-GURR & Elita-1 now on TRU.CA!
Yay! Just in time to use the Hasbro Summer Savings coupons.

POTP Wave 2 Deluxes shouldn’t be too many more months behind.
Longshot
Re: HUN-GURR & Elita-1 now on TRU.CA!
WOO HOO!!! Dang it... Where's SS Grimlock? I thought I saw it on there?
