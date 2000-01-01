FreakNasty Generation 1 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 69

HUN-GURR & Elita-1 now on TRU.CA!



This is for all the people who did not get a chance to get them before.





Elita-1

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138351426





Hun-Gurrr

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138351436





Don't forget your Hasbro summer savings coupons!

http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...ro_SSSP_060118









This is for all the people who did not get a chance to get them before.Elita-1Hun-GurrrDon't forget your Hasbro summer savings coupons! Last edited by FreakNasty; Today at 06:26 AM .