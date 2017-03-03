Friend is another word for fool. We’re back with another photoshoot from the Titans Return line, and this time we’re throwing the spotlight on*Kickback
, the third of the Insecticons to get the Legends class treatment in the Generations line and finally completing a set of Classics style Insecticons! Kickback is a nifty little toy, who is equal parts update and reinterpretation of the original. He’s got excellent articulation, and his insect mode also looks quite sharp. I personally found that the shoulders were a bit weak, and did not lock in very well, but I was soon able to » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Kickback Photoshoot
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...