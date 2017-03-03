Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:23 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,115
TFW2005?s Titans Return Kickback Photoshoot


Friend is another word for fool. We're back with another photoshoot from the Titans Return line, and this time we're throwing the spotlight on*Kickback, the third of the Insecticons to get the Legends class treatment in the Generations line and finally completing a set of Classics style Insecticons! Kickback is a nifty little toy, who is equal parts update and reinterpretation of the original. He's got excellent articulation, and his insect mode also looks quite sharp. I personally found that the shoulders were a bit weak, and did not lock in very well, but I was soon able to

The post TFW2005's Titans Return Kickback Photoshoot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
