By way of artist Alex Milne’s Twitter
, we are able to share with you the awesome artwork for the subscription variant cover of Transformers Lost Light issue 4. Alex’s variant cover shows the sinister leader of the Functionist Council observing a hologram of Megatron and Terminus – all depicted in excellent detail. Check out the colored artwork and the original linework attached to this post.
