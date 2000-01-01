Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Titans Return Trade
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:14 PM
#
1
Medic
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 104
Titans Return Trade
Hey,
I'm looking for TR Slugslinger. I am willing to trade a sealed ramhorn and a loose complete Shuffler (with package).
Medic
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Medic
Find More Posts by Medic
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers The Movie Leader Class Optimus Prime loose complete 100%
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-20 Wheeljack Lancia Stratos Turbo Car Kid Toy
Vintage Transformers G2 Original Yellow Constructicons Devastator - 15 Piece Lot
OPTIMUS PRIME G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED 100% COMPLETE RUB
Transformers G1 Swoop almost complete!
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:40 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.