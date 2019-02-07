|
Transformers Trading Card Game Bombshell Psy Ops Card Revealed
Care of Vector Sigma Website
,*we can share for you the*Transformers TCG Bombshell Psy Ops Card. This card is also part of the Rise Of The Combiners Booster Pack. Bombshell has got some very interesting effects and it will sure be useful in a well-built deck. When attacking, you can scrap cards from your hand equal to the number of stars on the defender and get an instant KO. Additionally, when you flip your card into insect mode, you can draw an additional card. Dont forget that the new Wave 2 Rise Of The Combiners expansion will hit shelves on » Continue Reading.
