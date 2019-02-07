Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,095

Zeta Toys Predaking Announcement



More... Via a post on Zeta Toys Weibo *to celebrate the Chinese New Year, they have also revealed the first sketch of their next project: G1 Predaking. Zeta’s approach to the Predacon combiner seems to be based on the blocky G1 cartoon style of the characters. This may be good idea or not, depending on your preferences. We are yet to see proper renders or prototypes, but so far we have an imposing Predaking. We still have no specific information on release date, or the individual modes of the Predacons, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the » Continue Reading. The post Zeta Toys Predaking Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.