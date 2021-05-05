Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,485

When a seriously injured Maximal and a treacherous Predacon run afowl of an incredibly dangerous native beast, they’ll have to team-up to make it out alive. There is no Energon interference blocking your connection to the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Beast Wars issue #4, due in shops on what is lining up to be a packed May 19th New Comic Book Day, so dive in after the jump then join the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Daniel Khanna (Cover Artist) Even then, Megatron leads



