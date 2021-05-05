Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,485
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #4 iTunes Preview


When a seriously injured Maximal and a treacherous Predacon run afowl of an incredibly dangerous native beast, they’ll have to team-up to make it out alive. There is no Energon interference blocking your connection to the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Beast Wars issue #4, due in shops on what is lining up to be a packed May 19th New Comic Book Day, so dive in after the jump then join the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Daniel Khanna (Cover Artist) Even then, Megatron leads &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
