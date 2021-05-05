|
Transformers Generations Book 2021 Sample Pages
Japanese Publisher*Hero-X*have just*tweeted
*some sample pages of their upcoming Transformers Generations Book 2021. According to the information shared, this year’s Generations Book will feature a section about the*35th anniversary of the classic G1 Transformers: The Movie. It will include exclusive material, testimonies, and information about the latest toys from the Studio Series and War for Cybertron Trilogy. The sample pages show off Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime and Studio Series Kup and Blurr. The Transformers Generations book 2021 is scheduled for*release in 13 May, 2021*for the Japanese market and its available for pre-order via*Amazon.jp
