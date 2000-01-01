Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WTB TFcon MMC Machine Wars Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:17 AM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,600
WTB TFcon MMC Machine Wars Optimus Prime
Can't believe I was there and I missed it! PM me if you hade one for sale!
__________________
Coming soon: rien pantoute.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:57 AM   #2
justprime
Classic
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,380
Re: WTB TFcon MMC Machine Wars Optimus Prime
Was that ever listed ...i dont recall seeing it as an con exclusive ...
justprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS DEVASTATOR
Transformers
G1 Transformers Highbrow
Transformers
G1 Transformers Chromedome
Transformers
G1 Transformers Brainstorm
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Transformers TFCon 2018 Exclusive Maketoys Maestro MTRM-09GII Jazz Limited Rare
Transformers
Transformers lot from various eras. takara, hasbro, third parties.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:18 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.