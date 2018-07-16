|
Prime Wars Trilogy Repugnus Available For Pre-Order At Amazon.com
Attention to all fans! Amazon has just unlocked*Prime Wars Trilogy Repugnus product page.*He is available for pre-order at this moment. The figure will be released on* August 1st, 2018.* There you go guys! Pre-Order it*HERE
*for $24.99while his page is unblocked. We are not sure if the page would be locked again or not, so dont miss this opportunity.
The post Prime Wars Trilogy Repugnus Available For Pre-Order At Amazon.com
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN