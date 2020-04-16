|
Voice Actor Keiji Fujiwara, 55, Has Passed Away
We’re sad to report that notable voice actor Keiji Fujiwara has passed away at the age of 55. According to Crunchyroll’s article
, he passed due to cancer on April 12th and his agency made the announcement today. The article also states that he’s been fighting it off for some time. For those unfamiliar with his work, he is known to many as the voice of Maes Hughes from Full Metal Alchemist [Brotherhood], Captain Hannes from Attack on Titan, Hiroshi Nohara from Crayon Shin-Chan, and the Japanese dub voice of Robert Downey Jr./Tony Stark from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To » Continue Reading.
