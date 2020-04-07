|
New Hallmark G1 Jazz Christmas Ornament Stock Images
It took some time but we can finally share for you our first stock image of the new*Hallmark G1 Jazz Christmas Ornament for this Christmas 2020. This ornament is designed after Jazz G1 toy rather than his animation design. Via thedigitaldreambook.com
*we can confirm that this new Transformers ornament will be priced*$17.99. Artist credit to*Orville Wilson
. We had previously seen only a cardboard “teaser” of this ornament
*at Hallmarks booth at New York Comic Con 2019. Keep an eye on this new G1 Transformers Christmas ornament. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
