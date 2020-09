Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,458

Transformers Pulsecon 2020 Reveal Official Pics and Pre-Orders Live at 5!





Pre-Orders are going live for all the goodies revealed today at Pulsecon Day 2.* Grab your sets for the first round of Kingdom and exclusives from Amazon, Wal-Mart and Pulse below! Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Galactic Odyssey Collection Autobot Clones 2 Pack (Amazon) Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three & Up, Pre-Orders are going live for all the goodies revealed today at Pulsecon Day 2.* Grab your sets for the first round of Kingdom and exclusives from Amazon, Wal-Mart and Pulse below! Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Galactic Odyssey Collection Autobot Clones 2 Pack (Amazon) Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Sponsor Links: TFSource





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca