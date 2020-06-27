Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Figure King No. 269 Scans: ER-10 Scorponok, Earthrise, Netflixs War For Cybertron, S


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #269 features some new images of ER-10 Scorponok, Earthrise, Netflixs War For Cybertron, Studio Series, Cyberverse &#38; More. This month we have 6 pages of Transformers content with a special coverage of the ER-10 Scorponok: ER-10 Titan Class Scorponok  Four*pages dedicated to the latest Titan class figure.*We have several images from different angles showing off all his modes, gimmicks and interaction with other Earthrise figures. Transformes Earthrise *Some shots and stock images showing off posability, gimmicks and accessories. Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout  We have some &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 269 Scans: ER-10 Scorponok, Earthrise, Netflixs War For Cybertron, Studio Series, Cyberverse & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 01:02 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Re: Figure King No. 269 Scans: ER-10 Scorponok, Earthrise, Netflixs War For Cybertro
have you ever been REALLY thirsty but instead of water all you find are pictures of water
