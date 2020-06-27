|
Figure King No. 269 Scans: ER-10 Scorponok, Earthrise, Netflixs War For Cybertron, S
Courtesy of Loopaza Mega Store
we have our usual doses of Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #269 features some new images of ER-10 Scorponok, Earthrise, Netflixs War For Cybertron, Studio Series, Cyberverse & More. This month we have 6 pages of Transformers content with a special coverage of the ER-10 Scorponok: ER-10 Titan Class Scorponok Four pages dedicated to the latest Titan class figure. We have several images from different angles showing off all his modes, gimmicks and interaction with other Earthrise figures. Transformes Earthrise Some shots and stock images showing off posability, gimmicks and accessories. Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout We have some
