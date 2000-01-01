Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:43 PM
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 201
Siege Seeker Smile Head Swaps
My OCD demanded that Starscream be the only smiling seeker..... Redwing is now the Bestwing. My head space is not a fun place.

Thought I would share results in case anyone wanted to do the same.

I bought a second Starscream to make this happen, my first did a head swap with Thundercracker

Hotlink is sporting Starscream's silver face. Silver works better with black/purple.

Redwing is sporting Hotlinks face as it has a whitish/grey hue to it which matches Redwing well. I tried the silver face, looked okay but this option was better for both Redwing and Hotlink imo. Redwing also has orange light pipping, I gave that to Starscream and gave him the red pipping instead.

Starscream is sporting Redwing's white smirk face. Ill either sell or keep it in tetra jet form. Undecided.
Today, 12:57 PM
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,308
Re: Siege Seeker Smile Head Swaps
I did the same thing with Thundercracker and Starscream.
