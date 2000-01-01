|
Siege Seeker Smile Head Swaps
My OCD demanded that Starscream be the only smiling seeker..... Redwing is now the Bestwing. My head space is not a fun place.
Thought I would share results in case anyone wanted to do the same.
I bought a second Starscream to make this happen, my first did a head swap with Thundercracker
Hotlink is sporting Starscream's silver face. Silver works better with black/purple.
Redwing is sporting Hotlinks face as it has a whitish/grey hue to it which matches Redwing well. I tried the silver face, looked okay but this option was better for both Redwing and Hotlink imo. Redwing also has orange light pipping, I gave that to Starscream and gave him the red pipping instead.
Starscream is sporting Redwing's white smirk face. Ill either sell or keep it in tetra jet form. Undecided.