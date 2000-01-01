UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 201

Siege Seeker Smile Head Swaps My OCD demanded that Starscream be the only smiling seeker..... Redwing is now the Bestwing. My head space is not a fun place.



Thought I would share results in case anyone wanted to do the same.



I bought a second Starscream to make this happen, my first did a head swap with Thundercracker



Hotlink is sporting Starscream's silver face. Silver works better with black/purple.



Redwing is sporting Hotlinks face as it has a whitish/grey hue to it which matches Redwing well. I tried the silver face, looked okay but this option was better for both Redwing and Hotlink imo. Redwing also has orange light pipping, I gave that to Starscream and gave him the red pipping instead.



Starscream is sporting Redwing's white smirk face. Ill either sell or keep it in tetra jet form. Undecided. Attached Thumbnails

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________