IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #7 iTunes Preview
The iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers: Galaxies issue #7 is now available, thanks to the continuing comics recon of TFW2005 member Lucas35. Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne
(Cover Artist), Anna Malkova
(Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
