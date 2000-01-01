OldOfflineMan Beasty Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 395

OldOfflineMan's Collection. Many Thanks to Cybetron.ca! After starting to collect Transformers in May 2018, I have finished my collection. This is largely due to the supportive Cybertron.ca community that provided me with tips and bots and helped me stay within budget.



Attached are photos of what you helped me wrought! Guns were largely removed due to kids in house.



It's a small collection limited to 2 Detolfs that with a few exceptions targeted season 1 and 2 G1 characters. That was when I caught the cartoon in Hong Kong in '86/'87 before moving to Canada. Yes, we were late in HK and I missed the movie/transition to season 3. I didn't find out Optimus was killed until about 1988 when I saw the movie for the first time (and it still scarred me).



Many thanks to you for helping me complete this collection. I couldn't have done it without you!



I do have a spare CW Prowl and looking for a CW Breakdown so I can eventually do custom CW silver/red/black Bluestreak and Sideswipe.



Pic 1 - Complete Detolfs

Pic 2 - LG35+LG42 God Ginrai, Siege Jetfire, POTP/Siege Orthia, Siege Chromia.

Pic 3 - CW Defensor + CW dlx Groove, UW Bruticus + CW dlx Blast Off + CW lgd Shockwave, Siege GS Nightbird.

Pic 4 - UW Menasor + CW del Offroad + CW lgd Blackjack, UW Superion + CW del Alpha Bravo + CW lgd Powerglide, Siege Refraktor x3.

Pic 5 - CW Megatron, CW Seekers, TR Soundwave, TR Laserbeak, TR Rumble, TR Ravage, BB Frenzy, BB Buzzsaw, BB Howlback.

Pic 6 - CW Optimus Maximus, UW Lynxmaster + CW dlx Smokescreen + CW lgs Wreck-gar, POTP Jazz.

Pic 7 - UW Devastator, POTP Abominus, UW Computron + Gen 30 lgs Cosmos and Payload.

Pic 8 - Gen 30 Metroplex, POTP Volcanicus, Siege Sixgun.

Pic 9 - TR Trypticon, Siege Brunt. Attached Thumbnails





