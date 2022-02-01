Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,979

Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) ? New Promotional





Yolopark media Yolopark social channels *have uploaded a new promotional video of their*Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). This is a 30-cm tall non-transforming Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. It’s important to notice that while you need to build the figure as any model kit,*all parts come pre-painted.*The image show a sample once assembled with no extra paint. This figure is scheduled for release by June 2022 and pre-orders for this figure have started to show up via our sponsors links below. Sponsors links:*

