Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 HD Shots
And thanks to*Hobbymizer Studio On Facebook
*we have HD shots of yesterday*Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 HD Shots where the star was undoubtedly was MPM-06 Ironhide. We have clear and nice shots of the presentation of the new Autobot Weapon specialist Masterpiece figure. Some of the shots give us a clear look at the back of the toy and the way it manages the kibble. Of course, we have close-ups of the figure in both modes and standing next to his partner MPM-03 Bumblebee. As an extra bonus, we have extra images of the previously announced MPM-05 Barricade. » Continue Reading.
