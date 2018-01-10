Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 HD Shots


And thanks to*Hobbymizer Studio On Facebook*we have HD shots of yesterday*Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 HD Shots where the star was undoubtedly was MPM-06 Ironhide. We have clear and nice shots of the presentation of the new Autobot Weapon specialist Masterpiece figure. Some of the shots give us a clear look at the back of the toy and the way it manages the kibble. Of course, we have close-ups of the figure in both modes and standing next to his partner MPM-03 Bumblebee. As an extra bonus, we have extra images of the previously announced MPM-05 Barricade. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 HD Shots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
