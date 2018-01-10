Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,535

Machinima Transformers: Power Of The Primes Animated Webseries Full Voice Cast Listed



Following up to the news which broke yesterday, Latino Review Media is listing the full voice cast of Machinima’s Transformers: Power Of The Prime animated webseries. The list now includes the characters voiced by the artists. Regarding the new talent who joined the already star-studded cast: Mark Hamill – Megatronus Ron Perlman – Optimus Primal Jamie King – Solus Prime Gregg Berger – Grimlock/Volcanicus* Nuufolau Joel “Samoa Joe” Seanoa – Predaking Mikey Way – Snarl You can check out the full list, after the jump. CAST NEW TALENT FOR POWER OF THE PRIMES Ron Perlman (OPTIMUS PRIMAL)  Star of



