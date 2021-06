Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,736

IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is



Make it a double: also vying for a spot on your pull list tomorrow is My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #3. Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Find out in the 5-page preview, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Sombra’s evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist)



Make it a double: also vying for a spot on your pull list tomorrow is My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #3. Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Find out in the 5-page preview, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Sombra's evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist)





