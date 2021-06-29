Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,736
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is


Make it a double: also vying for a spot on your pull list tomorrow is My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #3. Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Find out in the 5-page preview, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Sombra’s evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers NETFLIX War for Cybertron WFC Earthrise SOUNDWAVE Laserbeak Ravage
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Grimlock & Optimus Statue Transformers: Age of Extinction(NO MOVIE, STATUE ONLY)
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Tank
Transformers
Transformers Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway 2017 NEW NIP Hasbro Playskool Set
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Bumblebee" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.