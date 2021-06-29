|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is
Make it a double: also vying for a spot on your pull list tomorrow is My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #3. Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Find out in the 5-page preview, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Sombra’s evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist)
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca