Possible First Look At Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird
Via Loopaza Mega Store, which has proved to be a reliable source in the past, we have our possible first look at the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird. This is sure an unexpected character for the Masterpiece line. We only have a small image at the moment, but it clearly reveals MP-55 as a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior. See the image after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
