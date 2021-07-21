Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird


Via Loopaza Mega Store, which has proved to be a reliable source in the past, we have our possible first look at the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird. This is sure an unexpected character for the Masterpiece line. We only have a small image at the moment, but it clearly reveals MP-55 as a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior. See the image after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Possible First Look At Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 07:47 AM   #2
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Re: Possible First Look At Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird
I'd get this
Old Today, 08:08 AM   #3
canprime
Animated
Re: Possible First Look At Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird
Quote:
Originally Posted by Autobotz24 View Post
I'd get this
If I was still collecting MP I would be all over this in a heartbeat. Great reuse of the mold, now get to the other female autobots (Firestar, etc.).
