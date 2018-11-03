|
Fans Toys FT-31A Roadking ? Masterpiece Scaled Motormaster Prototype
Fans Toys has revealed their prototype of his impressive*FT-31A Roadking – Masterpiece Scaled Motormaster. Fans Toys is bringing us a nice take on G1 Motormaster, very cartoon-accurate and in a great scale compared to official figures like MP-10 Optimus Prime. We are sure many optics will be pleased with this great mold so far. If you are interested on this new figure for your collection (and FT-31B – Magnus/Deadend and*FT-31C – Spoiler /Breakdown), you can look for a pre-order via our sponsors below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
