Today, 12:52 AM
Setsuna
Mini-Con
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 1
FS CHUG/SS/3P/ML
Hi everyone, i am from the TFW site and stumbled onto Cybertron via looking at the canadian sightings page.

Im located out of Calgary, AB so if anyone is interested in these items and wanna meet up locally, shoot me a pm.

Here is my feedback thread for reference from TFW2005

All are complete figures unless mentioned otherwise and have been only displayed in a Smoke free home.

PM if interested or u need more pics

Clone droid Sixshot (painted legs) - no issues, complete with all weapons and accesories, no box - $100

SS Jazz, SS#1 Bumblebee (custom paintjob/missing hand cannon) SS Ironhide custom bumber - all three figs $70

Custom RTS Scourge (RID) and UW Baldigus (complete) $180

Custom TR Hot Rod (de-headmastered) still transforms
$30
Heavy/Scratch: - Custom Generations Hot Rod

Custom TR Kup (de-headmastered) still transforms
$30
Heavy/Scratch: - De-Headmastered TR Kup

Both hot rod and kup for $50

TR slugslinger with TL targetmaster - $15
TR Triggerhappy with TL targetmaster - $15
Both for $25

Studio Series VW Bumblebee - $10

Fodder TFs - all three for $20
- Classics Prowl (no head/doors/shoulder cannons and gun) $8
- Plat edition Blurr (missing side doors and guns) $8
- Plat edition kup (missing head and gun) $8

—————————

Marvel Legends Lot $120

ML Iron man Mk VI
ML Iron man Marvel NOW (Black/gold)
ML Iron man Mk VII 10th anniversary
ML Iron man Mk 43
ML Iron man Mk 46 (custom painted with TAMIYA Acrylic)
ML Iron man Mk 50 (custom painted with blackwash and highlights)
ML Thor from Infinity war threepack with head without eyepatch from Cull Obsidian thor wave
ML Malekith (Cull Obsidian)
ML Black Knight (Cull Obsidian)
ML Snake guy?? (Cull Obsidian) missing head and cape
ML Mockingbird (Thanos)
ML Taskmaster (Thanos) missing head and weapons
Dormammu torso BAF

Thanks for looking!
