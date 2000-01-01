Today, 12:52 AM #1 Setsuna Mini-Con Join Date: Feb 2019 Location: Canada Posts: 1 FS CHUG/SS/3P/ML



Im located out of Calgary, AB so if anyone is interested in these items and wanna meet up locally, shoot me a pm.



Here is my feedback thread for reference from



All are complete figures unless mentioned otherwise and have been only displayed in a Smoke free home.



PM if interested or u need more pics



Clone droid Sixshot (painted legs) - no issues, complete with all weapons and accesories, no box - $100



SS Jazz, SS#1 Bumblebee (custom paintjob/missing hand cannon) SS Ironhide custom bumber - all three figs $70



Custom RTS Scourge (RID) and UW Baldigus (complete) $180



Custom TR Hot Rod (de-headmastered) still transforms

$30

Heavy/Scratch: - Custom Generations Hot Rod



Custom TR Kup (de-headmastered) still transforms

$30

Heavy/Scratch: - De-Headmastered TR Kup



Both hot rod and kup for $50



TR slugslinger with TL targetmaster - $15

TR Triggerhappy with TL targetmaster - $15

Both for $25



Studio Series VW Bumblebee - $10



Fodder TFs - all three for $20

- Classics Prowl (no head/doors/shoulder cannons and gun) $8

- Plat edition Blurr (missing side doors and guns) $8

- Plat edition kup (missing head and gun) $8



—————————



Marvel Legends Lot $120



ML Iron man Mk VI

ML Iron man Marvel NOW (Black/gold)

ML Iron man Mk VII 10th anniversary

ML Iron man Mk 43

ML Iron man Mk 46 (custom painted with TAMIYA Acrylic)

ML Iron man Mk 50 (custom painted with blackwash and highlights)

ML Thor from Infinity war threepack with head without eyepatch from Cull Obsidian thor wave

ML Malekith (Cull Obsidian)

ML Black Knight (Cull Obsidian)

ML Snake guy?? (Cull Obsidian) missing head and cape

ML Mockingbird (Thanos)

ML Taskmaster (Thanos) missing head and weapons

Dormammu torso BAF



Thanks for looking! Hi everyone, i am from the TFW site and stumbled onto Cybertron via looking at the canadian sightings page.Im located out of Calgary, AB so if anyone is interested in these items and wanna meet up locally, shoot me a pm.Here is my feedback thread for reference from TFW2005 All are complete figures unless mentioned otherwise and have been only displayed in a Smoke free home.PM if interested or u need more picsClone droid Sixshot (painted legs) - no issues, complete with all weapons and accesories, no box - $100SS Jazz, SS#1 Bumblebee (custom paintjob/missing hand cannon) SS Ironhide custom bumber - all three figs $70Custom RTS Scourge (RID) and UW Baldigus (complete) $180Custom TR Hot Rod (de-headmastered) still transforms$30Heavy/Scratch: - Custom Generations Hot RodCustom TR Kup (de-headmastered) still transforms$30Heavy/Scratch: - De-Headmastered TR KupBoth hot rod and kup for $50TR slugslinger with TL targetmaster - $15TR Triggerhappy with TL targetmaster - $15Both for $25Studio Series VW Bumblebee - $10Fodder TFs - all three for $20- Classics Prowl (no head/doors/shoulder cannons and gun) $8- Plat edition Blurr (missing side doors and guns) $8- Plat edition kup (missing head and gun) $8—————————Marvel Legends Lot $120ML Iron man Mk VIML Iron man Marvel NOW (Black/gold)ML Iron man Mk VII 10th anniversaryML Iron man Mk 43ML Iron man Mk 46 (custom painted with TAMIYA Acrylic)ML Iron man Mk 50 (custom painted with blackwash and highlights)ML Thor from Infinity war threepack with head without eyepatch from Cull Obsidian thor waveML Malekith (Cull Obsidian)ML Black Knight (Cull Obsidian)ML Snake guy?? (Cull Obsidian) missing head and capeML Mockingbird (Thanos)ML Taskmaster (Thanos) missing head and weaponsDormammu torso BAFThanks for looking! Attached Thumbnails







Last edited by Setsuna; Today at 01:03 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

