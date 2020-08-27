|
Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics 2-Pack Sam
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded an image featuring production samples of the new War For Cybertron Ratchet and Lifeline*of the recently revealed*
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics 2-Pack. We have a look at the proper toys of this new Amazon exclusive pack which will also be released in Japan by Takara Tomy in Japan. Pre-orders will start next month, probably via Takara Tomy Mall so other online retailers may have this item available any time soon. See the new image after the jump and then share your impressions on these new figures » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics 2-Pack Samples & Japanese Release Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca