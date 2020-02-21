TFW2005 member Lucas35 updates
our September solicitations coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers issue #2. Creator credits
: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sam Maggs (Author), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist), Casey Coller (Artist, Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist) Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! It’s Spike and Grimlock’s time to shine as they take on the Decepticons! Meanwhile, Pinkie Pie is determined to share as much knowledge about Equestrian » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #2 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca