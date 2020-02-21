Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #2 iTunes Preview


TFW2005 member Lucas35 updates our September solicitations coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers issue #2. Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sam Maggs (Author), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist), Casey Coller (Artist, Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist) Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! It’s Spike and Grimlock’s time to shine as they take on the Decepticons! Meanwhile, Pinkie Pie is determined to share as much knowledge about Equestrian &#187; Continue Reading.

