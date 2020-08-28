|
DNA Design DK-20 SS Combiner Devastator Upgrade Kit
Third party company DNA Design have announced, via their Facebook account
, their new*DK-20 Studio Studio Devastator Upgrade Kit. DNA Design is treating Studio Series fans with a nice set of extra parts to improve the new Studio Series Devastator. The new movie-accurate parts included are: Face extensions Extra parts for the neck Shoulder fillers Back fan with cables Early pre-order bonus: The infamous Devastator’s demolition balls We are sure many fans would be really pleased with the images showing the improvements on the already impressive Studio Series Devastator. To top it all, all the extra parts can be attached » Continue Reading.
