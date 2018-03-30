Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:09 PM   #1
zhaobinis1
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Richmond
Posts: 102
Vancouver pickup/Canada Shipping TR Clone 2 Pack Wingspan & Cloudraker
Brand new never opened. Walgreens exclusive Transformers Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker 2pack Clones Figure

$35. Local pick up in Vancouver area or shipping to Canada at buyers cost. Cash for pick up and paypal/EMT for shipping.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20180330_184449.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.3 KB ID: 39459  
