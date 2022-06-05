Via Weibo user*_?__
*we can share for you a very extensive pictorial review
of the new*Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) for your viewing pleasure This is a 30-cm tall non-transforming Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. We have a pretty extensive gallery
which focuses on all the sprues, individual parts, and the inner frame body of this advanced model kit. The level of detail is really impressive due to the amount of parts, building complexity and the inner movement of the body once assembled. » Continue Reading.
The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Pictorial Review
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...